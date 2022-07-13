Zelensky to Replace a Statue of Catherine the Great with a Dead Gay Porn Star?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might soon replace a statue of Russian Empress Catherine the Great in Odesa with a monument to a gay porn star.

A fishing village during centuries of Ottoman rule, Odesa was founded as a city by a decree of Catherine II in 1794, and during the 19th century was the fourth-largest city in the Russian Empire. Odessans today predominantly speak Russian.

A petition has passed 25,000 votes. The petition complained that Catherine the Great was a “controversial historical figure whose actions caused great damage to Ukrainian statehood and culture.”

“A monument project is proposed where the actor Billy Herrington will sit at the bar with a bottle of beer.”

Herrington filmed adult porn movies, most of them with other men, between 1990 and his death in a car accident in 2018. Famous in Japanese ‘Gachimuchi’ memes, Herrington’s name has already been put before Ukrainian politicians, when a similar petition in March called on local authorities in the city of Zaporozhye to rename Mayakovsky Square ‘Billy Herrington Square’.

The author of the petition said the change was necessary to send “a clear signal that Ukraine supports the LGBT community” and would also be “funny.”

