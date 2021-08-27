State Department in Kabul is turning American citizens away

















Former Green Beret Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), says that American citizens are being turned away in Kabul. They are “being denied by the State Department after they’ve made it through multiple Taliban checkpoints.”

This is as the White House claims every effort is being made to bring Americans trapped in Afghanistan home.

“We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come him, home,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday. “We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home,” she insisted. Psaki said on Tuesday that the administration’s evacuation operation depends on cooperation with the Taliban to be a success.

As Rep. Zeldin said on Twitter, “Jen Psaki keeps casually describing all Americans who don’t get evacuated from Afghanistan by August 31st as not wanting to leave the country. Stop it. Plenty are stranded and CAN’T get to the Kabul airport in time.”

Matt Zeller, a former C.I.A. officer on the Afghanistan desk, told the New York Times on Sunday that Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders are being turned back at a State Dept. checkpoint after making it as far as the airport.

Zeller founded No One Left Behind to help his former Afghan colleagues escape the country. “They make it inside only to be turned back,” he told the Times.

On Sunday night, Mr. Zeller said, veterans and contacts on the ground in Afghanistan organized an operation to bring to the airport hundreds of S.I.V. holders who were considered at high risk of Taliban reprisals. They were able to get the Afghans inside the airport, he said — but were turned back at what he described as a State Department checkpoint.

On Monday evening, Mr. Zeller said, Taliban soldiers approached the Afghans outside the airport gate and separated them according to their paperwork, telling visa holders they would not be allowed to enter.

A State Department official told the Times that this is happening because operations are “focused on American citizens and L.P.R. right now,” referring to legal permanent residents of the United States.

Meanwhile, they aren’t getting citizens out either. Are they so worried about protecting their image that they are willing to let people die? That makes them sociopaths or psychopaths.

The Biden Administration is lying to the American public and saying something very different behind closed doors:

There’s a TOTAL disconnect between what we’re hearing in private briefings from the Biden Admin and what the President is telling the public. At this rate, it’s clear the Biden Admin will leave Americans behind after 31 Aug. pic.twitter.com/NIPgKf2A97 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 26, 2021

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA wrote on Twitter, “While the Biden Regime told us they weren’t keeping track of Americans in Kabul, and had no idea how many were there, they were handing over detailed lists of what Americans were left in Kabul…to the Taliban.”

That sounds like treason.

And as Lara Logan tweeted, “With cries for help from Kabul ringing in your ears, Americans frustrated/furious because we’re blocking our citizens/green card holders etc it’s painful to hear the alternate reality at these press conferences. Same for false distinctions between these terrorists groups.”

The administration is loaded with sociopaths with no empathy:

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?” BIDEN: *smirks* *White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

