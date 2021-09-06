Report: State Department stops 6 rescue planes in Afghanistan from leaving

















Why is this SITREP not secret? Because our best chance of getting Americans out is through Biden’s allies, the Taliban, and not through Biden. Department of State is the problem. US military is the problem. Taliban are just normal jihadists with suicide vests.

Combat reporter Michael Yon spoke with one of the rescue team’s commanders. He said that the problem is not the Taliban but rather the US Department of State.

Michael Yon report:

Rick Clay and team still have aircraft ready. Recall that Rick’s team had 3x jets at Kabul on 30 August.

Rick believes his group has enough funding for 1 airliner flight per day. DoS is only problem.

To be clear, and to restate: The problem is NOT Taliban, but US Department of State.

Rick said his sources at [elided] saying Kabul Airport is mined now, and also Iranians may have emplaced surface to air missiles around Kabul airport to prevent our retaking airport.

This was backed up by a Fox News report that Rick Clay, who runs the private rescue, said the State Department is the problem. The group PlanB, told Fox News that the State Department is the only thing preventing the flights he’s organizing from leaving Afghanistan.

Americans engaged in the rescue of U.S. citizens, SIVs, and green card holders left behind by President Biden in Afghanistan are horrified by what they describe as inexplicable delays from the State Department, Fox reports. They are preventing evacuation flights from leaving the country.

The State Department’s delays are recklessly endangering American lives, three different individuals involved in the private evacuation effort told Fox News.

CBS NEWS REPORT DIFFERS

CBS News reported that congressional and NGO sources, say “multiple planes that are ready to take American citizens and green card holders out of the country are being denied permission to leave by the Taliban.”

The report notes that a State Department email confirms that the flights have permission to land in Qatar “if and when the Taliban agrees to takeoff.”

“The Taliban is basically holding them hostage to get more out of the Americans,” CBS quotes a senior congressional source.

However, their foreign affairs correspondent Eena Ruffini posted the following tweet which appears to show some possible State Department resistance. Suddenly, they are concerned that they don’t know who these people are:

NEW: from a state dept. spokesman: …we also do not have a reliable means to confirm the basic details of charter flights, including who may be organizing them, the number of U.S. citizens and other priority groups on-board, the accuracy of the rest of the manifest… MORE: https://t.co/ymbAMCRvVm pic.twitter.com/qJ0Nwmudyv — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 5, 2021

Is the problem that the State Department won’t ransom the planeloads of people stranded in the airport?

Rep. Gallagher spoke about the State Department getting in the way of extracting Americans and allies on last night’s Fox show, The Next Revolution.

US IN BED WITH TERRORISTS

Lara Logan reports the US is already preparing to recognize the terrorists as legitimate. She tweeted: This is how the American people are about to be conned: The Biden Admin plan is to offer conditional diplomatic recognition to the terrorists resp for 9/11. There’s already an office in Qatar coordinating w[ith] Taliban leaders in Doha. This will be turned into a “liaison” office.

Nations recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government are cowardly sell-outs. Logan says: Merkel, the UK & US are selling out to terrorists. It makes no sense to give AQ their caliphate & elevate stateless terrorists to nation status w[ith] all the power that brings. Pakistan is already home to more terrorist groups than any other nation on earth, now they will have a state.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is reportedly slaughtering people. At least three policewomen have been killed, and this is the story of one of those women told by her son.

Biden & Blinken have avoided the issue of a known terrorist leader inside the Taliban’s so-called govt, by saying they will judge their actions, not ‘who’ is included. Do these actions described by son of a pregnant woman who was murdered for being a policewoman meet the bar? No? https://t.co/b0MCsWWpWU — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 6, 2021

