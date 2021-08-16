State Dept and DoD: thousands of Americans left behind in Afghanistan

















The State Department and Department of Defense issued a joint statement on Sunday saying that they are trying to get thousands of American citizens out of Afghanistan. The Americans were residing in the country and/or “locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul….” They are stranded with “their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.”

Many of them undoubtedly have dual citizenship. One report stated the number is 10,000.

This is as the Taliban is committing “revenge killings” and collecting citizens’ guns.

Biden will grace us with his presence today and give a teleprompter speech about Afghanistan. No doubt he will blame everyone but himself.

At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control. Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals. And we will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks. For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those yet to be screened.

Why wasn’t this done prior to this fiasco?

This is also going on as thousands of Afghans are chasing planes and in some cases clinging to them and falling off as the planes take off. This is how desperate and panic-stricken they are.

The Taliban is engaging in brutal tactics and people are terrified of them. They are terrorists every bit as terrible as ISIS.

The black dot in the photo is a person falling to his death:

It’s a lot worse than watching helicopters lift Americans off the Embassy roof in Saigon:

