Islamofascist Taliban collect citizens’ weapons

















The first thing dictators do when they take over a country is disarm the population. That is what communist Democrats are trying to do in the United States. In Afghanistan, the Islamofascists are collecting the citizens’ weapons so they can’t fight back when they take their freedoms away.

“We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,” a Taliban official told Reuters.

They’re lying, of course.

One Kabul resident, director of the MOBY media group Saad Mohseni, said on social media that Taliban soldiers had come to his company’s compound to enquire about weapons kept by his security team, the news service noted.

The Taliban has also seized a massive stash of weapons left behind by the Afghan Army, which were supplied by the U.S. military.

The Taliban got its hands on U.S. Scan Eagle UAVs left behind by the Afghan Army in Kunduz, So pretty much everything the US gave the government forces fell in Taliban hands. So the US indirectly armed #Taliban #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/N63LbrQL03 — Imran Ahmed (@janaan99) August 14, 2021

When Democrats have all the power with the human infrastructure bill, they too will take our weapons.

