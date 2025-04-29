State Officials Could Be Prosecuted for Letting Men Compete in Women’s Sports

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that state officials who violate federal law by allowing men to compete in women’s sports will be held accountable.

The President signed an Executive Order, and it has the force of law. It made the policy of the United States that there are two sexes, male and female. Males are not allowed to compete in female sports. Violating that will result in lawsuits or prosecution.

How do you defend yourself by claiming trans women are women and should engage in sports as if they are women? Democrats keep saying that people are trying to take away trans rights, but the truth is that trans people are erasing women.

Lock ’em up!

Here is a liberal woman promoting them with the dumbest argument I ever heard.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments