State Officials Could Be Prosecuted for Letting Men Compete in Women’s Sports

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that state officials who violate federal law by allowing men to compete in women’s sports will be held accountable.

The President signed an Executive Order, and it has the force of law. It made the policy of the United States that there are two sexes, male and female. Males are not allowed to compete in female sports. Violating that will result in lawsuits or prosecution.

How do you defend yourself by claiming trans women are women and should engage in sports as if they are women? Democrats keep saying that people are trying to take away trans rights, but the truth is that trans people are erasing women.

Lock ’em up!

JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt just announced the Trump administration will begin PROSECUTING state officials who violate federal law and allow men in women’s sports YES! pic.twitter.com/sMNGm2AJx4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2025

Challenge: Can You Spot The Trans Person In Each Of These 9 Photos? https://t.co/pa2Jw78f0h pic.twitter.com/2O4GJzQNfj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 29, 2025

Here is a liberal woman promoting them with the dumbest argument I ever heard.

Liberal woman: Trans women are “the purest form of womenhood” How is this a real person? pic.twitter.com/DRM9n6uSy9 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 27, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email