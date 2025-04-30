Trump Fires Doug Emhoff, Ron Klain, Susan Rice from Holocaust Board

President Donald Trump has removed former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff from the board that oversees the Holocaust Museum.

The New York Times reported that, in addition to Emhoff, other high-profile board members appointed by President Joe Biden had also been terminated. Others fired were former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain and Susan Rice, who served as Biden’s domestic policy chief.

Doug Emhoff Was a First

Doug Emhoff didn’t take it well. He complained that the firing was political, when his appointment was also political. And him being the first Jewish husband of a Vice President.

“Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” Emhoff said.

“Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve,” he said.

All of the people fired were radical left partisans, Biden political cronies. They were not steadfast supporters of Israel.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, “President Trump looks forward to appointing new individuals who will not only continue to honor the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust, but who are also steadfast supporters of the State of Israel.”

Asked for comment on the firings, the museum did not address them.

People wonder how Emhoff got on the Board. He married two non-Jewish women, has atheist children, and does not practice Judaism.

