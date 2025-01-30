State Sen. Perez: Deportation Is “Violence Against Immigrants”

A new bill introduced this week requires California schools to warn students and parents if federal immigration agents arrive on campus.

The measure, authored by Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, D-Pasadena, is a response to a new mandate removing yearslong restrictions that have prevented U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting operations at schools and other “sensitive places.”

Five Quaker groups have since filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over the new policy.

Under Pérez’s bill, schools and college campuses would notify students, parents, faculty and staff if immigration officers are present. The emergency alert system would work similarly to those used in active shooter situations and immediately send out emails and text messages.

They call it a threat, but at the core is their desire to maintain open borders for anyone who wants to stroll into the country.

Pérez said the potential of enforcement at schools has “nothing to do with public safety.”

“It has everything to do with furthering violence against immigrant communities and attempting to scare and fear-monger people,” Pérez said.

She is ignoring all the young gang members pouring into the country who are sometimes enrolled in school. Perez wants open borders, period.

In 2020, she was sworn in as the Mayor of Alhambra.

“I am the first of many things…I’m the first LGBTQ-identifying person to be a part of the council, I am bisexual,” said Mayor Perez. “And on top of that, I am the first renter as well. So I’m a renter here in the City of Alhambra.”

She was lauded by the communist People’s World and pushed by the hardcore leftist Working Families Party.

