Kash Patel’s Senate Confirmation Hearing is live: Check Out K$H Bingo

Kash Patel’s Senate Confirmation Hearing is live. We will post short clips and the full video is at the end.

First, good news:

JUST IN: Over 50 former and retired FBI agents send letter to Senate leaders ahead of Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing, demand that they confirm him. The ‘Reform The Bureau’ former agents say Patel is the only one who can fix the “broken” FBI. The letter was sent to Senate… pic.twitter.com/F5TJVDIH3H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2025

The Bingo Card of Democrat Lies about Kash by Thom Tillis:

HILARIOUS! Senator Thom Tillis created a bingo card of all the lies Democrats will bring up about Kash Patel. “I’ve already X’ed out four boxes in the opening statements alone.” pic.twitter.com/FinPaQAdiI — George (@BehizyTweets) January 30, 2025

This senator is the worst of them all.

Senator Whitehouse is damn near foaming at the mouth over meme's Kash retruthed. Kash's response: "Have at it" LOL pic.twitter.com/vUoGXYFUHJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 30, 2025

Durbin tried to hang Kash with a photo from a book event. Mr. Patel said he isn’t guilty by association. He also slammed him for his nastiness over Tulsi Gabbard.

“I certainly don’t believe that an individual who is the first minority to serve as the Deputy Director of National Security is a racist and detest any conjecture to the contrary.”

Kash Patel just dropped the HAMMER on Dick Durbin after the Senator insinuated he’s a racist “I certainly don’t believe that an individual who is the the first minority to serve as the Deputy Director of National Security is a racist and detest any conjecture to the… pic.twitter.com/kosUY2umLR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

Due Process! Democrats have done his best to abolish it – the J6 subcommittee is a perfect example!

Kash Patel: “Due process must be provided without bias to all Americans, and if we cannot provide due process to the worst, then there can be no due process for anyone, and our Constitutional Republic fails.” WOW pic.twitter.com/7lpQwqP7Be — George (@BehizyTweets) January 30, 2025

Full Hearing Live:

