Kash Patel’s Senate Confirmation Hearing is live: Check Out K$H Bingo

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

Kash Patel’s Senate Confirmation Hearing is live. We will post short clips and the full video is at the end.

First, good news:

The Bingo Card of Democrat Lies about Kash by Thom Tillis:

This senator is the worst of them all.

Durbin tried to hang Kash with a photo from a book event. Mr. Patel said he isn’t guilty by association. He also slammed him for his nastiness over Tulsi Gabbard.

“I certainly don’t believe that an individual who is the first minority to serve as the Deputy Director of National Security is a racist and detest any conjecture to the contrary.”

Due Process! Democrats have done his best to abolish it – the J6 subcommittee is a perfect example!

Full Hearing Live:


