Statement from Donald J. Trump on Fulton County

















BREAKING: “New Evidence Indicates Enough Illegal Votes In Georgia To Tip 2020 Results”

– The Federalist

Friend,

The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible.

According to the just-released report:

In Fulton County, the hand recount was wrong by 60%

100,000 tally sheets for ballots were missing

They duplicated thousands of extra votes for Joe Biden

They fabricated vote counts of 100–0 for Biden, many times!

I warned you this would happen, Friend. What else will they find once the full Forensic Audit takes place?

This is going to get nasty, and I’m going to need the support of my STRONGEST defenders during this critical time. I’m calling on YOU to step up and STAND WITH ME.

