Fiery exchange between Sen. Paul & NIAID Fauci!

















The hearing with Dr. Fauci today became a fiery exchange with Dr. Paul warning Dr. Fauci that it is a crime to lie to Congress and Dr. Fauci calling Dr. Paul a liar.

Dr. Rand Paul advised Dr. Anthony Fauci that it is a crime to lie to Congress and can lead to a five-year prison sentence. He also reminded bureaucrat, Dr. Fauci, today that he told Congress the NIH/NIAID did not fund gain-of-function research.

Sen. Paul then presented the proof that NIH did indeed fund it. He then asked Dr. Fauci if he would like to retract his statement.

Dr. Fauci refused to take it back. He then insisted they were not involved in gain-of-function. As Dr. Paul described the research that was conducted, which meets the definition of gain-of-function as described by Dr. Ebright, Dr. Fauci “danced around it” and said it’s not. “You don’t know what you’re talking about,” he told Dr. Paul, which is what he usually says. Fauci also said he “resents the lie” Paul is “propagating.”

“If anyone is lying, Senator, it is you,” Fauci exclaimed.

The White House Is Now Occupied by Neo-Fascists/Marxists

Fauci will have a lot of scientists, the media, and the Democrats back up his obvious lie. Dr. Paul will be vilified. The reason for this outcome is because the White House is filled with neo-fascists and Marxists.

The White House is powerful with the power of the corporations, media, and social media who are acting as agents of the State.

At the same time, illegals are pouring in unvaccinated with COV. They can just walk out of the detention centers whenever they want, and they do. Fauci has NOTHING to say about that.

Watch:

WATCH: Dr. Fauci Caught Lying About NIH Funding in Wuhan https://t.co/GC2vwunrlk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2021

In his blowup with Rand Paul, Fauci claimed that the viruses in the Wuhan lab are “molecularly impossible” to cause COVID. However, Wuhan locked their database in September 2019 and won’t share data with anyone outside China.

Yes, Dr. Fauci’s NIH did fund the Wuhan Virology Lab. Here’s the verbatim admission from their chief scientist Dr. Shi Zhengli. pic.twitter.com/wk5mzeLWHR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 20, 2021

Dr Rand Paul just took Mr Fauci for a walk pic.twitter.com/bXWc1sOw5o — Molecularly Impossible Poso 🦠 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2021

Case closed?

“This is a pattern that Senator Paul has been doing now at multiple hearings, based on no reality … I have never lied, certainly not before Congress. Case closed.” — Dr. Fauci ends back-and-forth with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). pic.twitter.com/WjGjQUFE0d — The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2021

