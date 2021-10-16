Stats Show Non-COV Deaths Are Significantly Above Normal Everywhere

















Alex Berenson Report on High Increased Mortality, non-COVID Deaths

As in the UK, add 80% fully vaxxed Germany – Europe’s most populous nation – to the countries seeing unusually high all-cause mortality that is NOT Covid-related.

In September, Germany reported almost 78,000 deaths, more than 10 percent higher than the expected figure, German government demographers said earlier this week

The 7,200 extra deaths are equal to about 30,000 additional monthly deaths in the United States.

The demographers noted that the rise was not caused by a sharp increase in Covid deaths. Fewer than 1,500 people died of Covid in Germany in September.

(Daily Covid deaths were very low in Germany in July and August and the first half of September. Like other European countries, Germany began mass Covid vaccinations relatively late compared to Britain or the United States; only 8 percent of Germans were fully vaccinated as of May 1. Thus Germany trailed the UK and US in entering the “happy vaccine valley” – the short period following the second vaccine dose when vaccinated people have peak protection against infection and transmission. But now vaccine protection is fading in Germany – just as it did months ago in Britain. Yesterday Germany reported 128 Covid deaths, the most in four months.)

Unlike Britain, Germany does not provide detailed near-real-time statistics on the causes of death. So it is impossible to know whether cardiac deaths, which have driven much of the recent increase in the United Kingdom, have played a similar role in Germany. But the German demographers noted that a similar increase appeared to occur across Europe in early September.

The recent increases in excess non-Covid-related mortality are particularly striking because epidemiologists and even Service Corporation International, the world’s largest for-profit funeral home operator, believed that deaths would fall notably as the epidemic ended. In many countries, the median age of death of Covid victims is over 80 (in Canada it is 84), and most victims had multiple comorbidities that left them with very short life expectancies at the time Sars-Cov-2 infected and killed them.

The comments below are from Service Corporation’s February 2021 earnings conference call, available at: https://www.fool.com/earnings/call-transcripts/2021/02/16/service-corporation-international-sci-q4-2020-earn/

Even excluding Covid deaths they were almost 20% above normal for the most recent week, and the trend is rising.

20 straight weeks of excess deaths.

Nothing to see here, folks. (Though even the BBC is now asking questions.)

Data available from the Centre for Disease Control in the USA shows that since the Covid-19 vaccination programme got underway in the US, deaths due to ‘abnormal clinical findings not elsewhere classified’ have increased exponentially compared to pre-Covid-19 vaccination levels, The Expose UK reports.

Official statistics show that the Covid-19 vaccination programme began in the USA on the 20th December 2020. and by the 20th January 2021 a total of 14,270,441 people had received a single Covid-19 vaccination dose (4.3% of the population), whilst 2,161,419 people had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccination (0.7% of the population).

An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 vaccine was offered and administered to teenagers in England and Wales there has been a significant rise in deaths among teens against the five-year-average with some weeks seeing an increase as high as 125%.

For children 12 to 15 years of age, the extremely short and small Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial found the overall incidence of severe adverse events which left the children unable to perform daily activities, during the two-month observation period to be 10.7%, or 1 in 9, in the vaccinated group and 1.9% in the unvaccinated group.

