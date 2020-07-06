A statue of iconic abolitionist Frederick Douglass was torn down over the weekend where it stood in a park in Rochester, New York, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. The act occurred on the anniversary of Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” that he gave in the city prior to the Civil War.

The statue was found in a gorge about 50 feet away, with damage to the base and a finger.

“It’s particularly painful that it happened at this time,” said Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought a number of Douglass statues to Rochester in 2018 in remembrance of his 200th birthday, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Eison told the Democrat & Chronicle that the damage to the Maplewood Park statue is too severe for a repair, but another Douglass will take its place. The damage is under investigation, the paper added.

“This shows that these anarchists have no bounds!” said Trump.

Douglass escaped slavery in Maryland in 1838 and settled in Rochester for about 30 years, the paper said, adding that in his speech Douglass said July 4th’s celebration of liberty and citizenship was offensive to the enslaved population.

“Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common,” he said, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “This Fourth July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”

That was true then, but it is not true now. We can all celebrate July 4th now, as our Constitution envisioned.

No suspects have been named as yet.