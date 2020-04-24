Steele’s entire dossier file was ‘wiped’ 5 days before BuzzFeed published it

Christopher Steele’s evidence backing up his infamous dossier is gone according to Steele himself. His email accounts were ‘wiped’ clean, he told a British court, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

How convenient.

They were ‘wiped’ five days before BuzzFeed published the dossier and as the FBI probe heated up.

How strange.

He also does not have information related to debriefings he had in 2016. Yet, he suggested last year that he “meticulously documented and recorded” his meetings with the source of the dossier.

This isn’t suspicious at all. He documented ‘meticulously’ and then ‘wiped’ meticulously???

Christopher Steele told a British court last month that he no longer has documents and other information from his meetings with the main source for his Trump dossier. He has no back up for his wildly unbelievable dossier.

Steele also told the court that his communications regarding the dossier, including with Fusion GPS, were “wiped” in December 2016 and January 2017, the transcript shows.

The former MI6 officer made the disclosures during a March 17-18 deposition in a defamation case related to the dossier. The DCNF obtained a transcript of the deposition.

The status of the information was revealed during an exchange Steele had on March 18 with Hugh Tomlinson, a lawyer for Petr Aven, German Khan, and Mikhail Fridman, the owners of Alfa Bank.

The three Russian bankers are suing Steele for defamation over a memo in the dossier that accused them of making illicit payments to Vladimir Putin.

Steele’s source, known as the “Primary Sub-Source,” told the FBI in January 2017 that Steele misrepresented or embellished information in the dossier.

That bombshell severely undermined Steele’s report, which the FBI used as part of its investigation into the Trump campaign.

ALL RECORDS RELATING TO THE DOSSIER WERE DELETED

Steele indicated that many other records related to the dossier were deleted, including from a personal email account he used for the Fusion GPS project.

“As I understand your position, you have no contemporaneous notes or emails, save for your notes of interactions with the FBI; is that right?” Tomlinson asked.

“I believe that is true, yes,” Steele replied.

Steele said he had no records related to the creation of his dossier memos, including “Report 112” from the dossier, which dealt with the Alfa Bank owners.

“You have no record of anything, have you?” Tomlinson asked.

“I haven’t got any records relating to the creation of 112,” said Steele.

“Or indeed any of the other memoranda?”

“No, they were wiped in early January 2017.”

Steele said that a Hushmail account he used in late December 2016 was “wiped” clean. He also said that communications with Fusion GPS on his company’s computer network were scrubbed on Jan. 5, 2017.

BuzzFeed News published Steele’s dossier five days later.

Also, there is now evidence in footnotes to the December DOJ IG report indicating the Russians fed disinformation to Steele. Two Russian intelligence officers knew in July 2016 that Steele was investigating Trump.

The FBI knew Steele was compromised by the Russians as they proceeded with their Russia-Trump investigation.