Stephanopoulos Claims the Weaponized Bragg Case Isn’t Political

Clinton apparatchik and fake journalist George Stephanopoulos said on “ABC’s This Week,” “Of course, the attorney general of Manhattan has nothing to do with the Department of Justice.” (07:45 on the mark)

Mr. Trump’s attorney, Will Scharf, replied: “I vehemently disagree that the district attorney in New York was not politically motivated here, and I vehemently disagree that President Biden and his political allies aren’t up to their necks in this prosecution.”

Stephanopoulos sounds like Shannon Bream, who tried to say the same thing. There is plenty of evidence the DOJ was involved, like DOJ attorneys leaving top-level jobs to work with Alvin Bragg to prosecute DJT.

Stephanopoulos only asks questions that make President Trump look bad after he makes statements that assume guilt on Trump’s part.

