Stepmom of Atlanta officer charged with murder is fired

Melissa Rolfe, the stepmother of the fired Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was fired from her job at Equity Prime Mortgage LLC.

Equity Prime Mortgage in Atlanta issued a statement accusing Ms. Rolfe of creating a “hostile work environment” and espousing views that made her colleagues uncomfortable.

“As an employer, it is imperative to maintain a safe environment for all employees. Melissa Rolfe’s termination was a direct result of her actions in the workplace and violation of company policy,” the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“While working with Melissa as she transitioned to a leave of absence granted by our organization, we discovered she violated company policy and created an uncomfortable working environment for many of our employees,” the statement continued. “As an HR director, she ultimately lost the confidence of her peers, leadership, and many employees who no longer felt comfortable engaging with her. We value diversity of thought and respect Melissa’s personal views and the views of all employees; however, when those views create a hostile working environment, we must make difficult decisions to part ways.”

Perhaps Ms. Rolfe supported her stepson and instead of sympathy, she was heartlessly fired. Just a guess. One reporter said she posted anti-diversity comments on social media.

Her firing was first reported earlier Thursday by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who claimed her “only crime” was being Mr. Rolfe’s family member.

“This is where the country’s going,” Mr. Carlson said. “It’s becoming a place where you can be punished for the supposed misdeeds of your relatives. You don’t want to be that country. All of us should put on the brakes immediately.”

Here’s the segment where Tucker Carlson revealed the stepmother of the ex-Atlanta officer’s firing: pic.twitter.com/CkOj0hTTmb — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 19, 2020