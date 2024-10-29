Steve Bannon Is Released from Prison

Steve Bannon was released from prison this morning. He looks happy.

The podcast host and Donald Trump ally served four months in federal Bureau of Prisons custody after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the illicit House Jan. 6 Stalinesque committee.

NBC News claimed the J6 panel was trying to find out why the riot happened and how to make sure it never happens again. That isn’t true. They suppressed all communications from and to Speaker Pelosi, who is by law responsible for security in the Capitol. They wouldn’t allow key witnesses, no cross-examinations, no due process, no attorneys for the targets, and it looks like co-chair Liz Cheney suborned perjury. They also lied about Donald Trump calling for National Guard troops.

Steve Bannon was in prison when Harris was nominated. He now has one week to make his voice heard, starting today on The War Room. He must have a lot to say about Harris.

His daughter, Maureen, discussed it at the MSG Trump rally.

LIVE AT THE MSG TRUMP RALLY I spoke with @maureen_bannon at the MSG Trump Rally about this historic moment and her father Steve Bannon’s release from prison set for Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/zf1S3vUFym — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) October 27, 2024