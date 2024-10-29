Possible Election Fraud in York Country Pennsylvania

York County, Pennsylvania, is reviewing an “overabundance” of voter registration forms and requests for mail ballots sent to the elections office after another county received thousands of voter registration forms flagged for potential fraud and are running at about 60% fraudulent.

“As with all submissions, our staff follows a process for ensuring all voter registrations and mail-in ballot requests are legal. That process is currently underway. If suspected fraud is identified, we will alert the District Attorney’s Office, which will then conduct an investigation.”

Wheeler told Fox 43 on Monday: “It’s not unusual to get large stacks of voter registrations or large stacks of requests for mail-in ballots; it’s just this was an overabundance of registrations from one particular organization.”

She added: “We need to do our homework before we go and make accusations when we don’t have the data to back it up.”

THE FRAUD IN LANCASTER COUNTRY

Election workers had “noticed that numerous applications appeared to have the same handwriting, were filled out on the same day with unknown signature, and some were previously registered voters (…) and the signatures on file did not match the signatures on the application,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, an elected Republican, said at a news conference on Friday.

Adams said about 60 percent of the applications that have been investigated so far have been identified as fraudulent, though she did not disclose the total number of applications that have been investigated fully.