Steve Bannon on Whether There Should Be Retribution

Megyn Kelly spoke with Steve Bannon about retribution for all that Democrats have done over the past four years. Bannon explained it was not about retribution. So many people knew Joe Biden wasn’t capable, possibly from day one, and that can’t happen again. It must be investigated.

Is he right? We haven’t had a president or vice president for four years. As a result, we went from peace to the brink of World War III; our borders are wide open to unvetted strangers, criminals, and terrorists; crime destroys our towns and cities; our debt has increased to the point of bankruptcy, and our institutions, including the justice system, are crumbling.

The J6 panel might have committed crimes. We can’t ignore that.

Someone(s) must answer for it so we can walk tall again. We want an America that we can be proud of, and that stands for freedom and justice, not Marxist social justice and equity.

