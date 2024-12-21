Germany mourns the death of at least 11 people and the injury of up to 80 after an immigrant from Saudi Arabia mowed down Christmas shoppers and celebrants. The AP said, “a vehicle intentionally plowed into a crowded Christmas market.” The AP is still playing absurd PC games. Authorities are trying to understand the killer’s motives. They are extremely strange.

Local media identified the suspect as 50-year-old Taleb A. He had been living and working as a psychiatry and psychotherapy specialist in Germany for two decades, authorities said.

Originally from Saudi Arabia, Taleb arrived in Germany in 2006. CBS News partner BBC reported that he was recognized as a refugee in 2016.

He worked at the Salus-Fachklinikum Bernburg, a specialist clinic in Bernburg. The clinic was shocked.

He has been out of work since October due to illness and a holiday.

The Islamophobic Psychotherapist Who Was a Muslim

Taleb was Islamophobic and a supporter of the right-wing AfD party. The AfD party condemned his actions in the strongest terms.

Taleb was allegedly angry with Germans for allowing radical Islamists into Germany.

A Saudi source told Reuters that Saudi Arabia had warned German authorities about the attacker. They saw that he posted extremist views on his personal X account.

Taleb A. had been threatening criminal offenses since before his asylum application in 2016.

Taleb’s X account is filled with posts and re-shared posts focusing on anti-Islam themes and criticism of the religion. He also shared congratulatory notes to Muslims who left the faith. He described himself as a former Muslim.

The police said this was a new one for them.

BREAKING: Thousands of Germans are currently protesting in Magdeburg against Mass Immigration after the Christmas market attack by a Saudi Arabian immigrant yesterday. The people of Germany are NOT going to play nice anymore. They’ve had enough. pic.twitter.com/i6Baj8QNgW — Cillian (@CilComLFC) December 21, 2024

| Terrorist attack on #Magdeburg #christmasmarket ‼️ The perpetrator from Saudi Arabia has been arrested. According to the latest information, up to 11 dead and 80 injured after the perpetrator drove a car at high speed into the crowd.

I’ve been saying it for years: Those… pic.twitter.com/FYTqaUCrv0 — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) December 20, 2024

A 9-year old boy was kiIIed in the Magdeburg Christmas market attack. He is a victim of government failure. Taleb A. had been threatening criminaI offences since before his asylum application in 2016. Open borders ideology is tyranny. Only the AfD puts people over power. pic.twitter.com/VpjuCrBzqJ — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) December 21, 2024

