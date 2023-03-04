Steve Bannon Torches the Murdochs and Fox News at CPAC

Steven Bannon railed against Fox News and the Murdochs at CPAC, saying “all they are about is money.” They’re foreigners, and what have they given us?

He praised Donald Trump, saying we don’t have time for on-the-job training. We need the man who gave us four years of peace and security.

This is not good for Fox and the Murdochs, who are being sued for over a billion dollars and are under constant assault by Democrats. Cable is sinking in the ratings. And although Fox shows remain on top – their average viewer is 70 years of age.

The company is run by liberal sons married to progressive women. Having Paul Ryan on the Board guiding them has hurt the network and will continue to do so.

The applause says it all.

Watch:

