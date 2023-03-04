The Dangerous Mr. Kendi

Ibram X. Kendi is the Marxist ideologue preaching that there are only racist policies that produce inequitable outcomes. To make everything just and fair, all outcomes have to be equal.

Watch:

There is no such thing as a “race neutral” policy. There are only racist policies, which produce inequitable and unjust outcomes, and antiracist policies, which produce equitable and just outcomes. 🎥 February 1 in Raleigh, NC. #YoungAntiracist 📚✨ pic.twitter.com/ro9ek5CZdB — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) March 3, 2023

Ibram X. Kendi is behind the explosion of Critical Race Theory and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). He wants people to believe that outcomes prove racism. Outcomes do not prove anything. Denying people opportunities for some immutable characteristic is racist, not outcomes. This man is gaslighting the audiences.

As he speaks about removing racist language, he is promoting white racism. He’s a dangerous man.

Kendi likes to pretend he’s not anti-white, but he needs to debate Christopher Rufo to prove that.

The Counter Argument

Kendi’s “philosophy would jeopardize the American system of individual rights and equality under the law,” Rufo writes, and it’s “finally getting the scrutiny it deserves.”

Rufo says now that the George Floyd riots died down, people are beginning to realize “antiracism” is nothing more than a marketing-friendly recapitulation of the academic Left’s most pernicious ideas.”

Rufo quoted Kendi. “When I see racial disparities, I see racism,” Kendi says, excluding other explanations. His logic often descends into circularity: when asked to define the word “racism,” he told attendees at the Aspen Ideas Festival that it is “a collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas.”

Kendi is drawing people in with clever rewording of the 1960s Marxist ideology.

Rufo: Despite the recent push to replace equality with “equity,” Americans still support the system of individual freedom, equality under the law, and colorblind public policy. Even in deep-blue California and Washington State, voters have recently rejected affirmative action at the ballot box, notwithstanding heavy support for those measures from multinational corporations and the Democratic establishment.

Rufo believes Kendi will fade into the “fabric of elite institutions.” Let’s hope so.

“Ibram X. Kendi: Critical race theory is not anti-white. Critical race theorists: Yes, it is.” Christopher F. Rufo @realchrisrufo (Twitter) pic.twitter.com/OGpuVsdcI0 — ChristianPatriots Floridian (@Christi50730833) December 2, 2021

