Harry Was Likely Stripped of a Key Role When Evicted from Frogmore

Prince Harry looks set to lose a prestigious role due to his eviction from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles, GB News reports.

The King’s youngest son is currently one of four Councillors of State that can stand in for the King in his absence alongside Prince William, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice.

However, a royal commentator has explained that stripping the Duke of Sussex of a residence in the UK could result in Harry no longer being a Councillor of State.

Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News: “It appears that it was the publication of Spare, Harry’s vulgar memoir, that issued these violent attacks on Queen Camilla that was the final straw for His Majesty.

“What the King has done here, it is sort of the equivalent of a government declaring a diplomat persona non grata.

“When an ambassador is declared persona non grata, they lose their residence and they lose their privileges, and they have to leave the nation.

“And that’s essentially what the King has done to Prince Harry; this is quite a masterstroke.”

His Uncle Andrew is moving into Frogmore.

HARRY’S LATEST ATTACK ON THE ROYAL FAMILY

Harry’s latest attack on his family is to promote a film of his session with a trauma therapist. It’s allegedly to help him cope with trauma and is titled, “The Me You Can’t See.”

This guy is a Prince. We all saw him. He had it all. He has a pretty [but dishonest wife] and two small children. Harry has made tons of cash by ripping his family apart publicly. He wants to attend the coronation, but who would trust him at such an event?

