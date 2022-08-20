Steve Bannon’s Brutal Response to Mike Pence’s Defense of the FBI

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday in New Hampshire urged fellow Republicans to stop their attacks on the FBI after the raid of Trump’s residence and offices.

“Mike Pence said, ‘We gotta stop criticizing, we’re a law and order party,'” Bannon said. “This is what this mindless, gutless simp said.”

“Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop,” Pence told the audience.

Steve Bannon said of Pence on his podcast: “This is an individual who has done more damage to this country than any other person in modern political history. He’s gutless.”

Steve Bannon called former Vice President Pence a “disgusting coward”” for saying that Republicans should stop lashing out at the FBI over the raid at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Of course, we are he party of law and order, Bannon said, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re talking about defunding the police state because that’s what the FBI has become.

Steve Bannon isn’t happy about Pence who today denounced #MAGAts who want to defund the FBI: pic.twitter.com/0jwqNcn5mO — PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PoliticsVerse) August 17, 2022

