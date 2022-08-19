DC Court Rules to Un-redact the Entire Trump Obstruction Memo

Another politicized judicial ruling has come down from the DC Appeals Court. They don’t want anything redacted in the memo from the DOJ watchdog to Attorney General Barr. The current administration is accusing Donald Trump of espionage and obstructing justice in a political witch hunt. The memo is regarding an allegation of obstruction in the Russiagate hoax.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) improperly shielded portions of a memo to Attorney General William Barr that concerned whether former President Trump obstructed a special counsel probe into his campaign’s dealings with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday, The Hill reports.

The memo from Barr indicates that Donald Trump was not guilty of obstruction, based on the watchdog’s report.

It was a unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel, affirming a federal judge’s May 2021 decision [Judge Amy Berman]. They want that public, but no one wants the affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago raid public. This ruling was in response to a FOIA request by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

This is the DC circuit, a very biased left court.

The panel said the OLC memo did not in fact contain a legal analysis of whether Barr should pursue charges against Trump but rather what, if anything, Barr should say to Congress and the public about Mueller’s voluminous findings.

“Because the Department did not tie the memorandum to deliberations about the relevant decision, the Department failed to justify its reliance on the deliberative-process privilege,” Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan, anObama judge, wrote for the panel.

The DOJ might appeal.

