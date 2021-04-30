STHU Gabe! Georgia state exec says AZ audit’s probably illegal









Georgia Secretary of State Executive Gabriel Sterling is calling the audit ordered by a legislature in Arizona probably illegal. He claims “findings” will be “highly suspect.”

Sterling, a reprehensible creature, is no Republican although he claims to be one. He’s been kissing up to the Left from before the election.

What does this man have to do with Maricopa County? He is attacking the audit that is analyzing around 2.1 million ballots from the largest county in Arizona, not Georgia. Get lost Sterling.

Obviously, he is worried that Georgia is next.

Sterling tweeted that the audit is “neither transparent nor likely, legal,” and claimed it is an attempt to “undermine confidence in elections.”

It’s not transparent with video everywhere and reports daily? What they want is to know the findings before the conclusion of the report so they can trash it.

“This ‘audit’ in Arizona is another step in undermining confidence in elections. This process is neither transparent nor, likely, legal,” Sterling wrote.

That is so absurd. It will strengthen elections if nothing is found and it will uncover corruption, thus strengthening elections if something is found.

“Any ‘findings’ will be highly suspect now that chain of custody has been violated by partisan actors,” he added.

Oh please.

We have separate co-equal branches of government, neither of which Sterling controls.

This “audit” in Arizona is another step in undermining confidence in elections. This process is neither transparent nor, likely, legal. Any “findings” will be highly suspect now that chain of custody has been violated by partisan actors. https://t.co/40yKdcVI4S — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) April 27, 2021

Boris Ephsteyn said there is a “freight train of election audits coming.” We’ll see.

Related