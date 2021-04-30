Biden creates jobs! 18-wheelers drop off illegals & drugs at the open border









President BidenBama never said a word about the border during his big speech this week and the media is silent on the issue. Yet, drugs are pouring in and gangland fights over the U.S. territory cost five lives in Juarez last night alone.

Mexican drug cartels take in between $19 billion and $29 billion annually from drug sales in the US.

Joementia is literally creating jobs for Mexican drug dealers.

For the first time 18-wheelers are driving right up to the border at the Rio Grande in West Texas and letting off their cargo of illegal aliens and drugs. There is no one there to protect the border.

“It’s never been this busy,” one agent told Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies. He has been on the border charting the impact of Biden’s border-opening policies, dubbed “la invitacion” by illegal immigrants.

Bensman wrote in a new report, “Eighteen-wheeler tractor-trailer rigs and trucks of all sizes now pull right up to the river in unending succession to unload people and drug cargo in broad daylight along the long empty stretches of riverside territory. Police chases of immigrant transport vehicles are now commonplace in towns further inland for the first time. And border patrol agents, largely unreinforced despite new circumstances, are chasing groups through the desert day and night, losing most and strained beyond capacity to impact what’s happening, they say.”

The agent, a 10-year veteran, told Bensman, “I’ve never seen 18-wheelers out on the levy on the Mexican side like this, filled with God-only-knows what. It was predicted before the new administration came in, and it happened. Now the cartels are having a field day.”

The drug cartels are looking for new entry points. No one is guarding the country, it’s wide open, and the Visigoths are attacking.

CNN REPORT ON WHAT BIDEN IS INVITING INTO THE COUNTRY

Joe’s jobs pay well:

“A trans-border trafficker, Emeka Okoro and another drug dealer, Ibrahim Bello have been arrested in Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, with cocaine weighing 1.1kilogramme, which has a street value of N264million.”

