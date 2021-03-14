Stimulus is Collecting $42,000 Per Fed Taxpayer, Netting Them Little in Return









Right about now might be a good time to remember that the huge sums of cash being handed out by Congress is coming courtesy of 143 million U.S. taxpayers. Let’s see if they’re getting a good bang for their bucks.

The pork-laden, $1.9 Billion Dem bailout of badly mismanaged Democrat states and cities, now brings total Federal stimulus monies to $ix Billon dollars. If you think that’s a very heavy lift for hardworking Americans you’d be right. Here’s a look, complete with links to verify the scary math.

Joe Biden just signed his sweeping $1.9 trillion spending package into law. Once this bill hits the books, total taxpayer expenditure on (ostensibly) COVID relief will hit $6 trillion—which, roughly estimated, comes out to $41,870in spending per federal taxpayer!

The Foundation for Economic Education has helped put some of that in perspective.

“For context, $6 trillion is more than one-fourth of what the US economy produces in an entire year, according to Fox Business.”

Moreover, the COVID spending bills have all lost huge sums of money to unrelated carve-outs, politician pet projects, corporate bailouts, fraud, waste, and worse. In the latest package, more than 90 percent of the spending is not directly related to containing the China Virus.

So what kind of return are we getting from all that dough? And how’s all this working out for the 43% of taxpaying Americans who are picking up the tab?

The relatively small percentage of those who fully collected expanded unemployment benefits throughout the pandemic, and received all $3,200 in total of the stimulus payments, likely received more than $18,181 in direct benefits. Why did we cite that specific number? Because if the $6 trillion had been divvied up equally among our population every American could have received a $18,181 check.

So, for almost all Americans, the actual benefits of this lengthy stimulus legislation come in far below the figure that they would have received if the entire pile of money was just split up and sent out.

As for the 143,000,000 funding all this, right about now, they may be reminded of an old expression that we’ve cleaned up for the purposes of keeping it mostly family-friendly. “If I’m gonna get screwed, I’d at least like to get a kiss.”

Nope. Pay up! No kiss for you!

