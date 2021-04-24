Stop looking down on black people, claiming they can’t even get an ID









White liberals in Berkeley don’t think black people can get an ID or even get online as easy as whites can. To ask for voter ID is, therefore, voter suppression.

They say it’s harder for black people to get an ID. That is a paternalistic, condescending, and stupid, possibly racist viewpoint.

Ami Horowitz interviewed the white liberals so you can hear it directly from them on the first clip. He also interviewed black people in Harlem about ID. They called the viewpoint very ignorant, stupid, and maybe a little racist, but mostly just ignorant.

Watch:

Dr. Carol Swain interviewed Brandon Tatum. Both are self-made, black, and conservative. Learn more about how and why they achieved such success in their lives despite some difficult environmental influences.

Former Officer Brandon Tatum explains how he went from getting in trouble and not liking police to understanding they were right in his case.

Watch:

Related