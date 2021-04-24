Blacks get vaccinated in WA vaccination site but whites go on standby









At least one vaccination site in Washington state vaccinates blacks but whites are put on standby.

“Prioritization is designed to address current inequities and barriers to accessing vaccine, and get the people who are at highest risk vaccinated first while federal vaccine supply remains limited,” Washington Department of Health spokeswoman Kristen Maki explained of the practice.

The African American Reach and Teach Health Ministry is a vaccine provider that allows users to sign up for the shot through a digital scheduler. People who use the site for appointments at the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center on May 1 are prompted to answer whether they are a person of color or white.

Minority users can sign up for an appointment if there’s an available slot. White users are placed on a standby list, and AARTH says it will contact them if a spot becomes available.

A small percentage of whites have been vaccinated.

The state’s Department of Health did not immediately return the Washington Examiner’s request for comment on the legality of the practice.

This is clearly racist and unAmerican. It’s also Jim Crow-ish.

MORE COV FACTS

Did you know the flu vanished during COV? Perhaps it’s because of the lockdown, but how many people were misclassified as COV who had the flu because it pays better or it’s the politically correct classification? We will never know.

Also of interest is the fact that 7,157 fully vaccinated Americans have caught COV and 88 have died after receiving the Pfizer, or Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Most of the breakthrough cases, 64 percent, took place among women, while 46 percent were among men or women aged 60 years old or older.

Nearly 500 people who contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated required hospital care, though about a third of their illnesses were deemed unrelated to COVID-19. Eighty-eight, or 1 percent of the breakthrough patients, died. Eleven of the deaths were reported as not showing symptoms or not related to the disease.

Related