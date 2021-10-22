Inspector General Responds to McCabe’s Exoneration

















Last week, the dishonest former ex-FBI official Andrew McCabe settled his lawsuit with the Justice Department. Although he lied numerous times to FBI agents, he was exonerated by Biden’s DOJ and rewarded with his full pension and $200,000 in back pay.

The FBI also agreed to clear any record of his firing from F.B.I. personnel records.

Coup-tied McCabe will even receive the cuff links that are given to senior executives, along with a plaque that displays his FBI credentials and badge.

“The Justice Department did not admit any wrongdoing,” the New York Times stated. “But the settlement amounted to a rejection by the Biden administration of how Mr. McCabe’s case had been handled under Mr. Trump, who perceived Mr. McCabe as one of his so-called deep-state enemies and repeatedly attacked him. A notice of the lawsuit’s dismissal was also filed in federal court.”

“Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and Civil Service personnel decisions,” McCabe boasted in a statement. “I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the F.B.I. to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.”

He said much the same on CNN, claiming it’s a shame it happened and it all could have been avoided were it not for TRUMP!

The Department of Justice’s chief watchdog, Inspector General Michael Horowitz strongly contradicted McCabe. He said McCabe did lie to investigators on several occasions, and his firing had nothing to do with “politics.”

The Justice Department’s chief watchdog said Thursday he was certain that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied on multiple occasions during an investigation and that the decision to fire him had nothing to do with politics, Just the News reported.

Horowitz told Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) that career officials, not political appointees, made the decision to fire McCabe back in 2018 for lying during a leak investigation, the report continued.

Mr. McCabe lied both under oath and not under oath on several occasions when he denied at various points certain facts and information, including who was the source of that leak, Horowitz testified.

We stand by our findings, he added.

When asked about any possible impropriety or political pressure from Donald Trump to fire McCabe, Inspector General Horowitz responded: “Absolutely none.”

