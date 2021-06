A black man calls an Asian-American officer a “chink” in Washington Square in New York City, but that’s probably okay since a white supremacist didn’t say it.

A black man repeatedly calls an Asian-American officer a “chink” at the Washington Square Park protest in NYC. pic.twitter.com/A7cWtmdjZF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2021

