Hunter repeatedly uses ‘n’ word, joking, writes, “Joe: You my n***a, Barack”



















Hunter Biden is as racist as his segregationist father. He used the “n word” in private text messages. Hillary had a history of using the ‘n’ word also. It must be a thing with this crowd.

The Daily Mail obtained the texts.

This revelation comes right after his segregationist father replaced Memorial Day and D-Day with the Tulsa Massacre.

The leaked text messages show the president’s son joking in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a ‘big p*nis’. He also told the lawyer: ‘I only love you because you’re black’ and ‘true dat n***a’.

Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times joking with his lawyer.

In a December 2018 conversation, Hunter asked Mesires: ‘How much money do I owe you. Because (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’

In another chat a month later, Hunter cracked jokes about his penis and then told Mesires “I only love you because you’re black.”

“It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,” Mesires replied.

Biden, who made it into the Senate because he teamed up with the Dixiecrats, portrays racial justice as a top priority for his administration.

Man-child Hunter also saved a meme with a photo of his father hugging Barack Obama with a caption describing a joke conversation. “Obama: Gonna miss you, man Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: sigh go ahead Joe: You my n***a, Barack.”

