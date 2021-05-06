StopAsianHate Non-white supremacist attacks Asian man walking his baby









A black man attacked an Asian — Chinese –, man, while he was merely walking his one-year-old baby in a stroller.

“ASIAN FATHER ATTACKED IN MISSION BAY WHILE WALKING WITH 1-YEAR-OLD IN STROLLER,” KPIX reporter Betty Yu said on Twitter.

“The attack happened Friday just after 2 pm outside Gus’s Community Market on 4th/Channel. SFPD was patrolling the area and immediately arrested the suspect – 26 yo Sidney Hammond,” Yu said.

Yu attached a video of the incident, which allegedly shows Hammond, a black man, throwing repeated punches at the man who appears defenseless as he crawls away on the ground.

We don’t like mentioning the attacker’s race but we have to make it clear that these attacks are not by white supremacists. Black men used to go polar bear hunting — looking for whites to beat — now they go after Jews and Chinese people mostly.

The baby wasn’t hurt and the father is on the mend, just shaken by the incident.

The victim, a 36 yo Asian father said he was punched out of nowhere from behind. Police say the attack appeared to be random and no words were exchanged.

The child was unharmed, and the victim told me he’s on the mend, and shaken up. @KPIXtv — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) May 5, 2021

