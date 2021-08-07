Biden’s top pick for FDA chief is an architect of death panels

















Former health advisor to Barack Obama and architect of Obamacare Ezekiel Emanuel has been pitched for the role of commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, reports said Friday.

NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN

He’s the guy who said 75 is old enough. Ezekiel wants to die at 75 and we wish him luck with that. Emanuel recently agreed with many on the Left who said it’s racist to administer COV vaccines to the elderly first, before the minorities of the world. Longevity was deemed racist.

Emanuel admitted individual insurance markets are going away.

He is an architect and firm believer in the Complete Lives System that places value on human life when it comes to health-saving measures. The very young, the old, people with a terminal illness will not get all the care available under the system — they’re not worth it.

Dr. Emanuel, one of the authors of Obamacare, has redefined a physician’s duty, insisting that it includes working for the greater good of society instead of focusing only on a patient’s needs.

He saw to it that a panel was devised to determine who lives and who dies.

This is a mindset that will take over medicine. Instead of safeguarding life as long as possible, which was always the clear standard, the government will now get their wish – push the elderly to an early death.

HE’S ANOTHER OBAMA GUY

Emanuel served on President Biden’s COVID-19 transition advisory board following his November 2020 win and has become an ally for the administration, first reported Politico.

The University of Pennsylvania bioethicist has not yet been approached for the job but is one of several contenders, officials with knowledge of the process told the publication.

