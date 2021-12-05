Strange March on DC by White Nationalists to Reclaim America?

















We found the white supremacists? They finally appeared in D.C. after recently having shown up in Philly and elsewhere. At least that is according to the media.

The Daily Beast, a wholly unreliable propaganda machine for the far-left, claims a group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.

Their rides were dozens of U-Hauls.

There were about 100 to 300 marchers.

THEY WANT AN AMERICA THAT RESEMBLES ITS TRUE PEOPLE

And Who Would That Be Dummy?

Patriot Front’s leader Thomas Rousseau spoke beside the Capitol reflecting pool, bystanders booed. Asked about the reason for the march, Rousseau said, “Our demonstrations are an exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength—not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people.”

Some believe this could be a setup by the Feds. Amazing how these white supremacists suddenly appeared as the game-playing Attorney General rants about imaginary white supremacists and people keep asking him where they are.

Andy Ngo seems to think they’re for real.

While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their plan to “reclaim America,” by the end of the night it was not even clear how they intended to reclaim their U-Haul.

Outside of running away in fear, they just walked, yelled, and fled.

Even their web page looks fraudulent. Something is wrong here. If they are Neo-Nazis, why are they on social media but a former president isn’t?

If they were dangerous redneck right-wing domestic terrorists (the way the media depicts them) they wouldn’t have backed off while outnumbering these guys. So. Pathetic.

Watch:

I’m in alot of Political circles and I’ve NEVER heard of this “Patriot Front” event, wanna know why? Because this isn’t our event, this is a FBI, Antifa orchestrated red flag event to create a distraction. Be vigilant, stay focused — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) December 5, 2021

Where is the evidence these masked men have any relation whatsoever to Republicans or Conservatives. It looks like a set up, but if they are legit, they are the true FAR RIGHT. There aren’t very many of them.

NOW – Group called “Patriot Front” is currently marching on the national mall in Washington, DC.pic.twitter.com/mMu8XrzJeJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 4, 2021

A beautiful night at the Lincoln Memorial interrupted by demonstrators chanting “reclaim America.“ The crowd gave them the finger and exchanged profanities. pic.twitter.com/Z2voculi9Z — Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) December 4, 2021

Nope. DC police would have arrested/beat everyone for this shit, not help them leave. Fed larpers all the way. https://t.co/jh3QhtLYq1 — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) December 5, 2021

These guys are definitely feds pic.twitter.com/j0LQSeHsZs — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 5, 2021

LOL feds https://t.co/wHzaRq9bh5 — James Lindsay, BDE variant (@ConceptualJames) December 5, 2021

It wasn’t just one U-Haul Dozens of U-Hauls came to pick up those “Patriot Front” marchers pic.twitter.com/4ZpelcKEVs — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 5, 2021

Leader of Patriot Front gives his reason for the march. pic.twitter.com/aXiQiOcEoc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 4, 2021

Whoever they are, they need to get lost.

I’m not going to show the speech past these couple seconds. They got the fascist imagery down. I’m done with this thread unless they end up getting arrested. pic.twitter.com/K6Q3kceI5v — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 4, 2021

Related















