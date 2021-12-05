Growing Threat of an EMP Bomb to Kill 90% of US Population

















We haven’t heard much about EMPs for some time, but out enemies are exploring a surprise EMP attack as a first-strike option, under Beijing’s “New Blitzkrieg” strategy, according to Andrew Thornebrooke at The Epoch Times.

“The risk of an EMP attack on U.S. infrastructure is very high, particularly in this international environment.”

Sleep well America, we have a dementia patient in the White House and Generals Milley and Austin are worrying about white supremacy and pronouns.

Forbes reported last year the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security issued a report on Beijing’s ability to conduct an EMP attack on the United States.

Dr. Peter Pry, executive director of the task force said that China now possesses super-EMP weapons, knows how to protect itself from EMP attacks, and has gone as far as to develop first-strike protocols despite denials they would do so.

On top of that, China has the most active ballistic missile development program in the world, according to the Center for Strategic International Studies, which makes the development involving EMPs even more troublesome.

China has used stolen U.S. technology in order to manufacture three types of high-tech weapons in order to attack the U.S. electric grid and other key technologies in what would be a “Pearl Harbor” style attack which would be capable of blacking out the entire country, shutting down not only power plants but disabling transportation, utilities such as water and sewer treatment plants, communication, etc.

Thornebrooke Explains What an EMP Attack Is:

An EMP is a burst of electromagnetic energy that disrupts communications and damages electronic equipment. An EMP can be created by nuclear missiles, radiofrequency weapons, and natural phenomena such as geomagnetic storms.

While any nuclear weapon can create an EMP, specialized EMP weapons such as so-called super-EMP bombs generate particularly strong gamma radiation that multiplies the effect of the pulse, extending the destruction over a greater range.

Such an attack, if centered over New York City, for example, would cover the entirety of the northeastern United States, according to a statement to Congress by Peter Pry, an EMP expert and the executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, an advisory body.

It’s not only China. Our other enemies, including Russia, Iran, and North Korea are exploring attacking us with EMPs.

WE ARE UNPREPARED BUT WE DO KNOW WHITE PEOPLE ARE BAD

We are wholly unprepared. Whey anyone does try to do something about it, Congress refuses although it wouldn’t be terribly expensive to set up a system to protect the nation against this nation killer.

Little Kim claimed in 2017 that he can set one off.

Russia has said they have a Super-EMP and the design elements were accidentally leaked to North Korea. However, South Korean military intelligence has repeatedly warned the press that Russian scientists are in North Korea helping develop a Super-EMP nuclear weapon.

Dr. Pry warned repeatedly of the ‘dark possibility’. Iran is also suspected of preparing for an eventual EMP attack.

At a House hearing in 2017, experts said that North Korea could easily employ the “doomsday scenario” to turn parts of the U.S. to ashes. Experts warned that North Korea is capable of attacking the U.S. today with a nuclear EMP Bomb that could indefinitely shut down the electric power grid and kill 90 percent of all Americans within a year.

There is a fix that would cost about $7 billion but Congress hasn’t moved on it for more than a decade.

Written testimony warns that the U.S. cannot defend against eve a single ICBM from over the South Polar region:

U.S. ballistic missile defense (BMD) interceptors are designed to intercept a few North Korean ICBMs that approach the United States over the North Polar region. But current U.S. BMD systems are not arranged to defend against even a single ICBM that approaches the United States from over the South Polar region, which is the direction toward which North Korea launches its satellites…

This is not a new idea. The Soviets pioneered and tested just such a specific capability decades ago—we call it a Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS)…So, North Korea doesn’t need an ICBM to create this existential threat. It could use its demonstrated satellite launcher to carry a nuclear weapon over the South Polar region and detonate it…over the United States to create a high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP)…The result could be to shut down the U.S. electric power grid for an indefinite period, leading to the death within a year of up to 90 percent of all Americans—as the EMP Commission testified over eight years ago.

The report continues: Former NASA rocket scientist James Oberg visited North Korea’s Sohae space launch base, witnessed elaborate measures undertaken to conceal space launch payloads, and concludes in a 2017 article that the EMP threat from North Korea’s satellites should be taken seriously.

CHINA’S NEW BOMB

A 2017 statement by the EMP Commission cited ambassador Henry Cooper, former director of the U.S. Strategic Defense Initiative, who wrote that a high-altitude EMP blast could result in the shutdown of the U.S. electric grid for an indefinite period, leading to “the death within a year of up to 90 percent of all Americans.”

“Few Americans have any idea what it is like to live without electricity, constant digital communication, or immediate access to medical or transportation services, which can be taken away by EMP weapons,” Fisher said.

“The damage of an EMP attack destroys anything with an electrical circuit, and that means electrical systems and infrastructures that we rely on as a society would no longer be intact,” Kessler said. “It would create societal chaos and unpreparedness in a society that would be transitioned back to a 19th-century way of life.”

New concerns center around China’s new hypersonic weapons. They could hide and EMP bomb at high altitudes.

