Students vote for REPARATIONS AT Georgetown U

By almost a 2-to-1 margin, the foolish students at Georgetown University approved reparations for black students who are alleged to be descendants of slaves sold by a Georgetown Jesuit nearly two hundred years ago.

The students have no clue as to what they’re doing.

The results of the referendum are as follows: 66.08% for yes (2541 votes), 33.92% for no (1304 votes). This means that the referendum passes. — GUSA Elections (@GUSAElections) April 12, 2019

This sets a very, very bad precedent. Other colleges could do the same and the goal of entrenching this crazy notion into the American consciousness will be met.

The measure must still be approved by the university to go into effect.

“Student referendums help to express important student perspectives but do not create university policy and are not binding,” Matt Hill, the university’s media relations manager, told ABC News in a statement. “The university will carefully review the results of the referendum, and regardless of the outcome, will remain committed to engaging with students, Descendants, and the broader Georgetown community and addressing its historical relationship to slavery.”

They expect every undergraduate student to pay the reparations — every one — so far.

The school’s undergraduates voted Thursday on the referendum, which would increase tuition by $27.20 per semester to create a fund benefiting descendants of the 272 slaves sold to pay off the Georgetown Jesuits’ debt — a move that saved the university financially.

It was 181 years ago!

This was led by radical staff members who are exploiting feelings of guilt. Reparations are usually done after military engagements. If reparations still mean making amends for a wrong that has been done, that can’t happen. All the victims are dead.

Much of this has originated with the most fringe and radical black separatists and Pan-African groups. Radical white leftists have promoted it. It’s absolute nonsense.