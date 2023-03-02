Study Definitively Ties Brain Injury and Heart Damage to the mRNA Vax

A bombshell peer-reviewed study linked mRNA vaccines to fatal brain injury, necrotizing encephalitis, and heart damage, myocarditis. The study appeared in the renowned medical journal “Vaccines.”

The study, “A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19” successfully tied the vaccines to fatal brain and heart damage.

German scientists discovered that mRNA vaccinations, not Covid-19 infection itself, have caused fatal heart failure cases.

A 76-year-old man with Parkinson’s had three mRNA shots of two different vaccines and died three weeks after the third shot. His family requested an autopsy.

The detailed study found that the man died from the vaccine and did not have COVID.

“…this is the first report to demonstrate the presence of the spike protein within the encephalitic lesions and to attribute it to vaccination rather than infection. These findings corroborate a causative role of the gene-based COVID-19 vaccines, and this diagnostic approach is relevant to potentially vaccine-induced damage to other organs as well,” the researchers concluded.

[He] “had received three doses overall of two different COVID-19 vaccines, and who died three weeks after the second dose of the mRNA-BNT162b-vaccine. Autopsy and histology revealed unexpected necrotizing encephalitis and mild myocarditis with pathological changes in small blood vessels. A causal connection of these findings to the preceding COVID-19 vaccination was established by immunohistochemical demonstration of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The methodology introduced in this study should be useful for distinguishing between causation by COVID-19 vaccination or infection in ambiguous cases.”

The man experienced side effects the day of the first shot and behavioral and psychological changes after the second shot.

The researchers noted:

“While it is widely held that spike protein expression, and the ensuing cell and tissue damage will be limited to the injection site, several studies have found the vaccine mRNA and/or the spike protein encoded by it at a considerable distance from the injection site for up to three months after the injection.”

“We can say definitively that this damage was caused by vaccine,” said John Campbell, Ph.D.

“So if you see spike protein on its own, that means it’s vaccine; if you see spike protein and nucleocapsid protein, that means it’s natural viral infection,” Campbell explained.

“That’s the difference between the two.”

In a YouTube video, Campbell explained the study.

