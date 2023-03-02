Dead Animals All Over Ohio Parks, 43K Dead Aquatic Animals After Train Derailment

An article in The Washington Post reports that more than 43,000 aquatic animals were found dead near the Ohio train derailment. The BBC also reported the story. Additionally, rangers are finding dead animals all over Ohio parks.

State officials said that the derailment in East Palestine potentially killed more than 43,000 fish, amphibians, crustaceans, and other aquatic animals in nearby streams.

It will take time for the stream ecosystem to recover, said Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“We know it won’t be quick,” she said. “But it’s going to come back.”

The problem seems to have occurred only at the time of the slow burn and has since stopped.

According to the Tennessee Star:

A source told The Ohio Star that her husband, a wildlife biologist and consultant for the federal forestry, received hundreds of calls on both Sunday and Monday from colleagues who say forestry workers have found hundreds of dead animals in Ohio’s parks.

Several labs across the country have received specimens of whole minks, deer, elk, worms, and livers of such animals and they are finding toxicities that are off the charts, she said.

Ohio Senators have asked federal agencies to monitor the health of East Palestine. While we give billions of dollars to Ukraine, we could at least do this much for the residents of East Palestine.