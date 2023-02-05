Study: Unattractive People Will Wear Masks Post-COVID

It’s official, according to a university study, unattractive people are more likely to keep wearing face masks in the post-Covid era. They think the mask makes them look better. A paper bag over a head can do that too.

People who consider themselves attractive are less likely to wear face masks.

Researchers conducted three questionnaires asking people about self-perceived attractiveness and mask-wearing intentions in various scenarios.

They concluded that young and middle-aged Americans who view themselves as attractive believe wearing a mask takes away from their looks.

On the other hand, people who do not view themselves as attractive buy into the “mask attractiveness belief.”

It comes after a major analysis found face masks made “little to no difference” to Covid infection or death rates.

Initially used for anti-viral protection, the face mask has become one of the symbols of a nasty culture war in the US.

There has never been great evidence showing that masks effectively prevent infections on a large scale, but that has not stopped officials from mandating them across the country.

With the US failing at every level under Dementia Joe and progressive democrats, this ugly people wearing masks issue is number one for no one ever.

We have some studies linked here that show masks don’t work.

Don’t underestimate ugly people with or without masks!

