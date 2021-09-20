Stunning article on Axios quoting our State Department

















This is the actual title of an article on Axios: U.S. condemns Russia’s election crackdown as Putin’s party wins big majority.

The State Department condemned the Russian government’s crackdown on opposition groups during this weekend’s parliamentary elections, saying in a statement Monday that the vote “took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings,” Axios reports.

The statement said in part:

The September 17-19 Duma elections in the Russian Federation took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings. The Russian government’s use of laws on “extremist organizations,” “foreign agents,” and “undesirable organizations” severely restricted political pluralism and prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights. Russian government restrictions, which were preceded by widespread efforts to marginalize independent political figures, also prevented the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and its Parliamentary Assembly from observing the elections, constricting transparency that is essential to fair elections.

This is after US politicians changed election laws unlawfully immediately before the 2020 election, sent ballots to everyone, went with mail-in voting and ballot harvesting, put unsecured dropboxes everywhere, wouldn’t clean up voter rolls, put in Motor Voter laws registering illegal aliens for the vote, wouldn’t allow observers to closely watch the counts, some ignored voter ID and signature verifications, and all opponents were censored into silence while Chinese communists, BLM, Antifa ran amok on social media so much more.

These totalitarian Democrats and RINOs are beyond dishonest. Their Soviet-level propaganda would make Lavrentiy Beria blush.

Who cares about Russia? Our own election is totally corrupt. We can’t say Biden won or not, but we can truthfully say “extremist organizations,” “foreign agents,” and “undesirable organizations” prevented Americans from exercising their civil and political rights.

Related















