All across America people are dedicating games, picnics, concerts to Biden

For the third week in a row, college youth at various colleges are dedicating the games to Joe Biden. It’s not just them. It’s catching on at picnics, concerts, boating events, and elsewhere.
Democrats and their media want to make it illegal:
Here’s the link in case you want to send to your friends 😉https://t.co/gqoz8iibPh
— suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 20, 2021
WYOMING pic.twitter.com/ZkQVB7y7JL
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 18, 2021
It’s a movement!!
#fuckjoebiden #southdakota #siouxfalls pic.twitter.com/JjD28RW74O
— Andrew Rokusek (@andrewrokusek) September 20, 2021
Keep it going peeps! #FuckJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/7n8LMxYosT
— Boston Bobblehead (@CarolinaOpinion) September 12, 2021
OFFICIAL “FUCK JOE BIDEN!”TWITTER THREAD pic.twitter.com/PjcXX754rL
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 13, 2021
Even New York City:
It was a beautiful day to rage #fuckjoebiden pic.twitter.com/awAgtzdlaC
— J. Lee (@jbrowns_body) September 18, 2021
It works at parties too!
Fuck Joe Biden is becoming our national catchphrase.
Say it loud, I say it proud,#FuckJoeBiden
— Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) September 12, 2021
Boaters have their say:
Now this is a boat. 🇺🇸🇺🇸#fuckjoebiden pic.twitter.com/cZoWBxiepo
— 🇺🇸🇺🇸1776-1871🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flagtr2000Jeff) September 18, 2021
Concerts:
“Fuck Joe Biden” chant at Luke Bryan concert in Ohio this weekend 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1D2IhJDbbe
— OKIE PATRIOT 76 (@okiepatriot_76) September 20, 2021