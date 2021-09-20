All across America people are dedicating games, picnics, concerts to Biden

















For the third week in a row, college youth at various colleges are dedicating the games to Joe Biden. It’s not just them. It’s catching on at picnics, concerts, boating events, and elsewhere.

Democrats and their media want to make it illegal:

Here’s the link in case you want to send to your friends 😉https://t.co/gqoz8iibPh — suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 20, 2021

OFFICIAL “FUCK JOE BIDEN!”TWITTER THREAD pic.twitter.com/PjcXX754rL — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 13, 2021

Even New York City:

It was a beautiful day to rage #fuckjoebiden pic.twitter.com/awAgtzdlaC — J. Lee (@jbrowns_body) September 18, 2021

It works at parties too!

Fuck Joe Biden is becoming our national catchphrase. Say it loud, I say it proud,#FuckJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/JL8PH7Lrub — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) September 12, 2021

Boaters have their say:

Concerts:

“Fuck Joe Biden” chant at Luke Bryan concert in Ohio this weekend 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1D2IhJDbbe — OKIE PATRIOT 76 (@okiepatriot_76) September 20, 2021

