Stunning Black Support for President Trump

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove. Even more encouraging for President Trump is the latest poll of Black voters.

Even though Democrats labeled Trump a racist for the last three years, a new Rasmussen poll reported that black support among likely voters has doubled to 42% from 21% last year.

Back in November, Emerson and the Rasmussen polls reported Trump polling at 34%, and a Marist poll showed a 33% approval among black voters.

There is something significant going on here.

Black unemployment is the lowest it has ever been. The President has passed prison reform and his greatest achievements are the opportunity zones. The opportunity zones are very effective.

In all the years Democrats have controlled the Black vote, they’ve done little for them. Blacks aren’t stupid. They can see through the blather and should be voting like the rest of America.

There are also double-digit improvements in how Americans view the economy. Are Americans really going to vote for socialists?

🇺🇸 New Gallup Poll 🇺🇸 Double-digit improvements in how Americans view the nation’s economy, security from terrorism, military strength and the state of race relations since Trump entered office. https://t.co/2YVfoADBzj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 30, 2020