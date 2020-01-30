Elizabeth Warren blames climate change & Trump for Coronavirus

The fake Indian is at it again — she has yet another bad plan. The new plan is to address coronavirus. She thinks climate change is playing a role in causing the Coronavirus which began in China. Also, she’s blaming the President for its spread.

Very white Elizabeth Warren says Trump’s not keeping us safe from Coronavirus. We have five people with the virus in the United States. Everyone coming in from the infected provinces is being screened.

The big chief Warren needs to give it a rest. It’s not helping her tanking poll numbers to constantly attack, come up with baseless accusations, and have some unrealistic professorial solution for everything.

Apparently, Warren thinks withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, which set the U.S. up as an ATM machine for the world, would help ease epidemics.

“On the global stage, his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement demonstrates reckless denial about the role of climate change in fueling epidemics. His foreign policy has damaged long-standing alliances with partners like the U.K. and France, who are critical partners in responding to global health crises. “

[Her links are to far-left publications. She needs to expand her reading literature.]

“Like so much else, Trump’s approach to keeping us safe from disease outbreaks is a mess. But when he’s gone, we can fix it,” paleface screamed from her website.

The not-woman-of-color has yet another plan to spend.

“We can invest at home to ensure our public health agencies, hospitals, and health care providers are ready to jump into action when outbreaks strike. And we can help build strong public health systems abroad. By taking these steps, we will save lives, strengthen our relationships with allies, protect our interests, and help build resilience to outbreaks and pandemics.”

Uh, the President isn’t asking for taxes (Democrat investments). Instead, he’s working with world health organizations and the CDC, providing whatever they need.

She has a plan even though all that she said is not true — not a word of it.

“That’s why I have a plan to prevent, contain, and treat infectious diseases — one that will help keep America safe and healthy. And as President, I will work across all levels of government here at home and with our many partners abroad to turn that plan into action.”

And it’ll cost you!