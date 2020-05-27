Stunning CDC report projects most likely scenario of .28% fatalities from the virus

A new CDC report offered an actual estimate of the overall death rate for COVID-19. Their most likely scenario, of five possible scenarios, estimates the fatality rate at 0.28%.

Officials estimate a 0.4% fatality rate among those who are symptomatic and project a 35% rate of asymptomatic cases among those infected, which drops the overall infection fatality rate (IFR) to just 0.28%.

The asymptomatic cases are likely much higher which would bring that number down even further.

The World Health Organization mistakenly estimated it would be 3.4%, which helped drive the panic and the lockdowns. Now the CDC is agreeing to the lower rate in writing.

It’s roughly double the normal flu, but not anywhere near as bad as predicted.

The other issue is nearly half the deaths were in nursing homes thanks to bad policies in those states.

Youth are statistically not affected so why aren’t the schools opened?