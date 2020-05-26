Twitter’s Jack Dorsey responds to Trump’s twitter battle with Scarborough

Trump is doubling down on his tweets about the death of Lori Klausutis who worked with Joe Scarborough when he was a Republican congressman. She died in his office from a fall.

There are calls for President Trump to be removed from Twitter over his accusations against Joe Scarborough.

For the past couple of weeks, Trump has implied through tweets that Scarborough is responsible for the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis.

TWITTER ISSUES A STATEMENT

Trump continued to tweet about Klausutis’ death on Tuesday morning despite significant backlash from all corners, prompting Twitter to issue a statement.

“We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family. We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly,” a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News.

The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking….

….about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?

The widower of the woman who died called on Twitter to delete Trump’s tweets because it’s painful for him.

Scarborough condemned Trump’s tweets on Tuesday morning, before Brzezinski read a letter that Klausutis’s widower sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey urging him to intervene and remove the tweets. [Meanwhile, Scarborough and Mika say vicious things about Trump daily.]

THE WIDOWER

“Nearly 19 years ago, my wife, who had an undiagnosed heart condition, fell and hit her head on her desk at work. She was found dead the next morning. Her name is Lori Kaye Klausutis and she was 28 years old when she died. Her passing is the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with in my 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister,” Timothy J. Klausutis wrote. “I have mourned my wife every day since her passing.”

Klausutis continued: “There has been a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died. I realize that may sound like an exaggeration, unfortunately, it is the verifiable truth. Because of this, I have struggled to move forward with my life.”

He then explained to Twitter’s boss that the president was “disparaging the memory” of his late wife on the social media platform.

OPINION

Joe Scarborough is an insignificant Trump hater as does his wife Mika.

Why tweet about Scarborough and elevate him?

As despicable as these two are, why does he give them attention?

He’s feeding the monsters of the left and it’s hard to see how he helps himself with this.

He’s lucky to have a press secretary like Kayleigh McEnany to stand up for him but he can’t be making her job easy.