Stunning! Cuomo told lie after lie about nursing home deaths during a Monday presser









Governor Andrew Cuomo is an efficient liar, but liar he is. During a presser today, claiming to explain the reporting of nursing home deaths, he told lie after lie.

Cuomo blamed asymptomatic staff and visitors coming into the nursing home for the 15,000 plus deaths of the elderly patients. He claimed the nursing homes agreed to take these COV-afflicted patients.

The governor went on to praise his personal success in handling the elderly and the nursing homes and said he spoke to the best experts on the globe in making his decision.

Poor Dr. Zucker was used as an example of who gave him the advice.

All the deaths in the nursing homes and in the hospitals were always accurately reported, he insisted.

Cuomo blamed deaths on some hospitals not performing well. Some nursing homes did not perform well either, he said.

“By the way, we’re going to have another pandemic,” he assured Americans.

Then Cuomo trashed for-profit nursing homeowners and wants immediate hospital and nursing home reform. In other words, it’s their fault and they will pay. He won’t pay, they will.

If it’s a for-profit nursing home, they will no longer be able to decide on their own profit if he has anything to say about it.

Some hospitals failed, he said, but he ignored the fact that he had the Javits Center and the Navy Hospital that could have been used in lieu of the nursing homes.

The bottom line is he sent COV-sick patients into nursing homes and seeded them.

The only fault he admitted to was providing information soon enough.

Cuomo’s secretary said the administration didn’t release the information because they were afraid of Trump’s DoJ. They underestimated the number of deaths by 40%. Cuomo didn’t address that.

Andrew Cuomo even barred testing of patients going into the nursing homes. Cuomo was warned not to do it and did it anyway. As deaths soared, they deceived by underreporting.

“People still die in nursing homes,” he said. “You’d have to hermetically seal the nursing home,” he added. Then he went back to blaming people coming in like the delivery man.

Cuomo’s big regret of his nursing home cover-up is that he got caught. So many lies in this presser like claiming his placement of over 9,000 infected patients with healthy nursing home residents did NOT result in spreading coronavirus to nursing homes. Patently false. https://t.co/E5cU4eMiIO — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 15, 2021

WATCH:

Taking a clear swipe at outlets like the @NYPost and people such as @JaniceDean, Cuomo claims “there is much distortion around what is called the Department of Health memo on March 25th and I want to make sure that we get the facts on this.” pic.twitter.com/iLNDqyBizQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 15, 2021

Most of the presser with great commentary at the end:

Related