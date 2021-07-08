Stunning! Fascist wing of Dem Party wants Biden to go easy on China



















Climate crazies have appealed to Joe Biden to go easy on China for human rights violations because of…wait for it…wait…it might be bad for the climate.

The CCP is clearly positioning themselves to take over the world, they use slave labor, and they deliberately sent a pandemic around the world.

But let’s make sure we don’t upset them to save the planet. Apparently, the Left didn’t get the memo about China building new coal plants every month.

Politico reports that over 40 progressive groups sent a letter to Figurehead President Joe Biden and lawmakers on Wednesday urging them to prioritize cooperation with China on climate change and curb its confrontational approach over issues like Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and forced detention of Uyghur Muslims.

The progressive [hard left] organizations, including the Sunrise Movement and the Union of Concerned Scientists, “call on the Biden administration and all members of Congress to eschew the dominant antagonistic approach to U.S.-China relations and instead prioritize multilateralism, diplomacy, and cooperation with China to address the existential threat that is the climate crisis,” their letter reads. “Nothing less than the future of our planet depends on ending the new Cold War between the United States and China.”

It sounds like the CCP helped write the letter.

The US banned the import of solar panel material from a Chinese company over CCP slavery. There might be more to come. That’s what they are worried about.

This demand comes from the party of caring and love.

