Ex-DoD official confirmed DC refused Trump’s offer of National Guard on 1-6



















A former top Department of Defense official Kash Patel, who knew exactly what went on up to and during the 1-6 riot/rally, CONFIRMED that the Trump administration tried to deploy the National Guard on January 6th. They were blocked, and it was done for political reasons.

The only reason not to deploy is incompetence or it’s for nefarious reasons. The FBI knew they might have a problem.

On the south side, there were no police at all.

BREAKING: Kash Patel confirms the Trump Admin was trying to deploy the National Guard for Jan 6 but were blocked pic.twitter.com/Db2s0HoBuv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 8, 2021

